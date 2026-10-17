2 hospitalized after shooting at apartment complex in Harris County: deputies

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The Brief Deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive in Harris County on Saturday night. One man is currently in critical condition, while the second victim is in fair condition following the incident. No details regarding suspects or what led to the shooting have been released as authorities continue to investigate.



Two men were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Harris County on Saturday night, according to deputies.

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the apartment complex at 505 Cypress Station Drive after receiving reports of a shooting.

Two men sustained gunshot wounds and both were taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities said one of the men was in critical condition Saturday night, while the other was in fair condition.

What we don't know:

No further details regarding suspects or what led to the shooting have been released. This is a developing story.