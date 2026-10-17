2 hospitalized after shooting at apartment complex in Harris County: deputies
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HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two men were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Harris County on Saturday night, according to deputies.
What we know:
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the apartment complex at 505 Cypress Station Drive after receiving reports of a shooting.
Two men sustained gunshot wounds and both were taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities said one of the men was in critical condition Saturday night, while the other was in fair condition.
What we don't know:
No further details regarding suspects or what led to the shooting have been released. This is a developing story.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a social media post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.