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2 hospitalized after shooting at apartment complex in Harris County: deputies

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 17, 2026 10:23 PM CDT
Published October 17, 2026 10:23 PM CDT
article

Harris County deputies respond to shooting at apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive. 

The Brief

    • Deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive in Harris County on Saturday night.
    • One man is currently in critical condition, while the second victim is in fair condition following the incident.
    • No details regarding suspects or what led to the shooting have been released as authorities continue to investigate.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two men were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Harris County on Saturday night, according to deputies. 

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the apartment complex at 505 Cypress Station Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. 

Two men sustained gunshot wounds and both were taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities said one of the men was in critical condition Saturday night, while the other was in fair condition. 

What we don't know:

No further details regarding suspects or what led to the shooting have been released. This is a developing story. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from a social media post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. 

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