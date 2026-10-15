The Brief Early voting for the November 3 general election opens on Monday, Oct. 19 until Friday, Oct. 30. Polling locations for Harris County registered voters can be found below. Hours for the polls during early voting vary by county and precinct.



The polls open in Texas for early voting in the November midterm election on Monday, Oct. 19.

Early voting ends on Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Polls are open in Harris County from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day during early voting except for Oct. 25. Polls are open on Oct. 25 from noon until 7 p.m.

Here’s where to cast your ballot in Harris County for early voting.

Harris County early voting locations near me

Harris County registered voters are allowed to cast their ballot at any of the polling locations in the county during early voting.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

How long is the wait?

Clicking on a location on the map should give you additional details like how long the line is and an estimated wait time.

What’s on the ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote in federal, state, and local elections. You can view your sample ballots for your county below:

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To find your specific sample ballot, click here.

More Southeast Texas voting locations