Harris County midterms early voting 2026: Polling locations map, wait times, hours
HOUSTON - The polls open in Texas for early voting in the November midterm election on Monday, Oct. 19.
Early voting ends on Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Polls are open in Harris County from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day during early voting except for Oct. 25. Polls are open on Oct. 25 from noon until 7 p.m.
Here’s where to cast your ballot in Harris County for early voting.
Harris County early voting locations near me
Harris County registered voters are allowed to cast their ballot at any of the polling locations in the county during early voting.
To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.
How long is the wait?
Clicking on a location on the map should give you additional details like how long the line is and an estimated wait time.
What’s on the ballot?
All Texans will be able to vote in federal, state, and local elections. You can view your sample ballots for your county below:
Featured
To find your specific sample ballot, click here.
More Southeast Texas voting locations
- Austin County polling locations
- Brazoria County polling locations
- Chambers County polling locations
- Colorado County polling locations
- Fort Bend County polling locations
- Grimes County polling locations
- Galveston County polling locations
- Harris County polling locations
- Jackson County polling locations
- Liberty County polling locations
- Matagorda County polling locations
- Montgomery County polling locations
- Polk County polling locations
- San Jacinto County polling locations
- Waller County polling locations
- Washington County polling locations
- Walker County polling locations
- Wharton County polling locations
The Source: The information in this article comes from county election offices and the Texas Secretary of State website.