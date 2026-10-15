The Brief Early voting for the November 3 general election opens on Monday, Oct. 19 until Friday, Oct. 30. Polling locations for Fort Bend County registered voters can be found below. Certain early voting locations in Fort Bend County will be closed on Oct. 25, while others will be open.



The polls open in Texas for early voting in the November midterm election on Monday, Oct. 19.

Early voting ends on Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Polls are open in Fort Bend County from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day during early voting except for Oct. 25.

Certain early voting locations in Fort Bend County will be closed on Oct. 25, while others will be open from noon until 6 p.m.

Here’s where you can find polling locations near you in Fort Bend County.

Fort Bend County early voting locations near me

Voters registered in Fort Bend County are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county for early voting.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. See the list of November 3 general election early voting locations and hours.

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What’s on the ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote in federal, state, and local elections. Here's how Fort Bend County residents can find their sample ballots.

Fort Bend County voters can view their sample ballot by precinct. You can use the interactive map below or you can click here.

After finding your precinct, you can find your specific sample ballot here.

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More Southeast Texas voting locations