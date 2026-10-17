'Tragic loss': Montgomery County deputy's daughter killed in rollover crash, sheriff says

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The Brief The daughter of a Montgomery County deputy died in a rollover crash on Saturday. First responders freed two young children trapped in the vehicle; both have been reunited with family and are expected to recover. Authorities have not released the cause of the crash or identified the victim and her family, asking for privacy while the investigation continues.



The daughter of a Montgomery County deputy was killed in a rollover crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolitte made a post on social media Saturday evening saying his agency was heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss.

According to the sheriff, two young children were also trapped inside the vehicle during the accident. They were eventually freed by first responders and taken to a hospital.

"By the grace of God, they have since been reunited with family and are expected to recover," Doolittle said Saturday.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not provide any further details on the crash. Authorities have not named the victim killed in the crash, nor her father.

Doolittle asked that the family’s privacy be respected as they grieve.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts are with the deputy’s family, the children, and everyone affected by this tragedy," the sheriff said. "Our law enforcement family stands together in times of heartbreak, and we ask our community to offer compassion, strength, and support as they grieve and begin to heal."