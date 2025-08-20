Livingston man accused of impersonating FBI agent, nearly defrauding $100K

The Brief Livingston man Daniel Ricardo Field, 35, was indicted for impersonating a FBI agent in order to defraud a bank. Field is charged with attempting to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and impersonating an officer or employee of the United States. He allegedly attempted to defraud Ally Bank out of $93,462.56.



A Livingston man has been indicted after he was accused of impersonating an FBI agent in order to defraud a bank.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old Daniel Ricardo Field appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray on charges of attempting to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and impersonating an officer or employee of the United States.

According to the indictment, Field impersonated an FBI special agent in an attempt to defraud Ally Bank out of $93,462.56. Around April 22, he allegedly used another person's information, such as name, birthday, and social security number, so he could go through with the scheme.

If Field is convicted, he could face up to 30 years in federal prison and a possible $1 million maximum fine, while the impersonating a federal officer charge carries a max three-year sentence and up to $250,000 as a potential fine.

He also faces another two years if convicted of identity theft, which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed.