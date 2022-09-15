Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2

Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States.

The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.

Texas cities took the top 3 spots on the unfaithful list. California dominated the list of the cities on the most faithful list.

Skyline of downtown Dallas, TX on a partly cloudy day. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

10 Most Unfaithful Cities In America

Dallas, Texas Fort Worth, Texas Houston, Texas St. Louis, Missouri Nashville, Tennessee Philadelphia, Pennsylvania New York, New York Knoxville, Tennessee Atlanta, Georgia Washington, D.C.

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: General view of Pasadena City Hall, used as a facade for the television show 'Parks and Recreation' on September 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

10 Most Faithful Cities in America