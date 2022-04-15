Dallas police want to talk to a Dallas Cowboys player about a murder that was featured on Trackdown this week.

No one has been arrested for a deadly shooting that happened in the early hours of March 18, outside a bar on Dallas’ Lower Greenville Avenue.

The story appeared in FOX 4 reporter Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown segment on Wednesday.

TRACKDOWN: Help find Cameron Ray's killer

Attorney Barry Sorrels confirmed to FOX 4 that Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was sitting in the suspect's vehicle when the shots were fired, but Sorrels added that Joseph was not the shooter and was unarmed.

Sorrels said Joseph "found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent."

The Cowboys released a statement that they are aware that Joseph is involved in the murder investigation.

"The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time," the Cowboys said in a statement.

Dallas police have not confirmed if they have questioned Joseph, but the Dallas Morning News reported that police spoke with Joseph in connection with the shooting.

The 22-year-old was a second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2021. He played college football at both LSU and Kentucky.

During his rookie season with Dallas, Joseph played mostly on special teams, but was a starter later in the year.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph

Police believe Joseph was somehow involved in the altercation last month that ended with the shooting death of 20-year-old Cameron Ray, from Athens, Texas.

Police said Ray had come to Dallas with three friends for a fun birthday weekend, and was doing nothing wrong that night. He was just walking with his friends.

Cameron Ray

On Trackdown, police provided surveillance video of the men who got into a fight with Ray and his friends.

One of them was wearing a necklace with the letters YKDV. That's part of Joseph's nickname as a rapper.

Later, as Ray was walking to his car, someone in a black SUV opened fire on him. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

