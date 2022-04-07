Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
4
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Fire Weather Watch
until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County

Dallas 3-year-old shooting death: Father faces additional charges

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
FOX 4

Dallas mother facing new charges in connection to shooting death of 3-year-old son

The mother of a Dallas 3-year old boy who was shot in the head has been charged with an additional crime.

DALLAS - A Dallas man whose 3-year-old son was shot and killed in a car faces new criminal charges.

Police said Jalexus Washington Sr. tampered with physical evidence. He was previously arrested on a gun charge.

Jalexus Washington Sr.

His son, 3-year-old Jalexus Washington Jr., died after being shot in the head last week while in his mother’s car. 

She reportedly claimed he was shot by another driver in a road rage incident.

Police said Lacravivonne Washington’s story did not hold up and they found evidence that the shot came from inside the car.

Lacravivonne Washington

She was arrested for child endangerment and tampering with evidence.

The child endangerment charges are for a gun being accessible to a child and a child being unrestrained in a vehicle.

