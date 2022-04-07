Dallas 3-year-old shooting death: Father faces additional charges

A Dallas man whose 3-year-old son was shot and killed in a car faces new criminal charges.

Police said Jalexus Washington Sr. tampered with physical evidence. He was previously arrested on a gun charge.

Jalexus Washington Sr.

His son, 3-year-old Jalexus Washington Jr., died after being shot in the head last week while in his mother’s car.

She reportedly claimed he was shot by another driver in a road rage incident.

Police said Lacravivonne Washington’s story did not hold up and they found evidence that the shot came from inside the car.

Lacravivonne Washington

She was arrested for child endangerment and tampering with evidence.

The child endangerment charges are for a gun being accessible to a child and a child being unrestrained in a vehicle.

