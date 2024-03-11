Spring is just around the corner, which means Free Cone Day is too!

On Tuesday, March 19, customers at participating Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas can celebrate the arrival of the new season with a free small plain vanilla cone.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"Texans know spring has arrived when they feel the warmth of the sun, bluebonnets begin to appear and Free Cone Day has arrived at DQ restaurants in Texas," said Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. "Creating family memories are priceless so we offer our biggest fans an opportunity to gather and enjoy a treat together on Free Cone Day."

(Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Free Cone Day has become an annually anticipated event. The offer is good all day while supplies last at participating non-mall locations. There is a limit of one per person.

Also during March, customers can enjoy the Mint Brownie Blizzard that features soft serve blended with brownie pieces, choco chunks and cool mint.