Celebrate the start of spring with a free sweet treat from Dairy Queen.

Monday, March 20, is Free Cone Day at participating DQ locations.

All day long, you can get a free small vanilla cone when you stop in while supplies last.

The deal is limited to one free cone per person and is not valid at mall locations.

To find a Dairy Queen location near you, click here.