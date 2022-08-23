Dads at Katy ISD stepping up as watchdogs to enhance school safety and reduce bullying in wake of Uvalde

Dads at Katy ISD are stepping up to the plate to keep kids safe. It’s part of the district’s Watch D.O.G.S. program that’s been in effect for more than a decade.

Watch D.O.G.S. stands for "Dads of Great Students." Some of them spend up to 40 hours a week volunteering to enhance school safety and reduce bullying on campuses.

With a quick huddle and pep talk in the hallway, these watchdog dads are sending kids at Amy Campbell Elementary off to their next class with a smile on their faces.

For volunteers like James Strickland, Gary Aston, and Steven Reynolds, it’s not just about the dad jokes; but rather, day to day, these fatherly figures are securing school perimeters and providing an extra set of eyes and ears.

After the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, those minor details have become more significant.

"We do help principals and staff do security walks, check the doors, making sure nothing’s out of place. And actually, be one of the first people to report it if something is out of the ordinary," Aston said.

"Just be that positive role model that a lot of these kids need. I think all kids need that. A lot of them like myself, I grew up without a dad. I didn’t have that positive male role model in my life," Strickland said.

With kids that go to school in Katy ISD, these dads are invested in making sure everything’s going according to plan.

"I want to give my daughter that sense of protection along with all of her friends, and other students. If it's just me walking down the hallways that gives her that sense of hey, I’ve got an extra layer today," Reynolds said.

Anyone interested in volunteering is heavily vetted.

"I mean we’re not just going to let anybody on campus. There’s definitely a check-in system that’s background checks and things like that, so we’re making sure that we have the right individuals on campus, not just anybody off the street to come and be around our kids," Strickland said.

Volunteer dads are not armed nor trained to carry any weapons. Those responsibilities are still held by the school police.

Katy ISD says there’s roughly three to five volunteers per school campus, with up to 50 schools in the district with a watchdog dad on their premises.