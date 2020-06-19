DACA recipients in Houston react to SCOTUS ruling

The U-S Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals or DACA, which means the Trump administration cannot go against the Obama Era program that granted legal protection for young immigrants that were brought into our country illegally as children. It was a victory for those young adults known as “Dreamers”. For the last 3 years, they were anxiously waiting for this decision.

There are about 800,000 young men and women in our country who will sleep easier tonight, knowing that the threat of deportation to their native country is put on hold. There are nearly 62,000 DACA recipients living in the Houston area.

FOX 26 spoke a few months ago with 21-year-old Gloria Gonzalez when she was the only family member able to earn an income while her family was laid of due to COVID-19. She balances work with her college studies and an internship. This decision lifts a huge weight off her shoulders. “I’m sure a lot of Daca recipients can relate, but I felt a lot of relief, everyone was so anxious. This whole week waiting for the decision because we knew today was the last day. So we were just like, kind of scared and prepping for the worse. But it's a relief that it's in our favor.” She tells FOX 26.

Like Gloria, Diana Platas has pursued her college education and aspires to go to law school. She says many DACA recipients are college-educated, hold positions in healthcare, and are essential workers. She says they want to give back to a country that has given them so much. “In a sense, the United States should take advantage of everything that we've learned from them and allow us to continue working here and allow us to use the qualities and abilities that they have given us to make this country better.” Said Platas.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee gathered with demonstrators in Downtown Houston to show their support for all Dreamers. Turner addressed the crowd saying “This was a great decision today, but let there be no mistake this wasn’t the ending, it was simply another step in moving in the right direction.“

It doesn’t end here for Dreamers, they are still looking for a path to citizenship in the country that raised them.