Teen McDonald's employee killed in stabbing in Cypress, teen suspect detained

The Brief A teen male McDonald's employee is dead after reportedly being stabbed while at work, officials say. Authorities detained another juvenile male employee at the scene. Precicnt 4 constable deputies are investigating the stabbing.



One teenager is dead and another in custody after Harris County officials were called about a stabbing at a McDonald's restaurant in northwest Harris County.

Harris County McDonald's stabbing

What we know:

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office were called about an in-progress stabbing at a McDonald's located on Louetta Road in Cypress.

When they arrived, constable deputies detained a juvenile male suspect and found another juvenile male in the restaurant's restroom suffering multiple stab wounds. Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that both the victim and the suspect were employees at the McDonald's.

The deadly stabbing is under investigation to determine what happened.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identities or exact ages of the suspect or the victim involved.