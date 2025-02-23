Cypress Station Drive shooting: Man charged in grandmother, uncle's deaths, HCSO says

article

The Brief Alberta and Emanuel Ceazer were found dead in an apartment last Monday evening. Alberta's other son and Emanuel's brother reportedly found them unresponsive. Antoine McGee, Alberta's grandson and Emanuel's nephew, has been arrested and charged for their deaths, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.



A man has been arrested and charged with the shooting deaths of his grandmother and his uncle last Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Shooting investigation update

What we know:

On Sunday, Sheriff Gonzalez announced the arrest of 27-year-old Antoine McGee. McGee has been charged for the deaths of his grandmother, 76-year-old Alberta Ceazer, and his uncle, 47-year-old Emanuel Ceazer.

Deputies were called on Monday, Feb. 17, to the 990 block of Cypress Drive. When they arrived, they said they found Alberta and Emanuel unresponsive with gunshot wounds in an apartment.

Officials say they spoke to a family member who lives in the apartment. He told deputies that he came home and found his mother and brother unresponsive.

Neighbors also told deputies they heard "a verbal argument and commotion" near the apartment, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what led up to the shooting or how McGee was identified as a suspect.