Harris County: Teens wanted following shootout at Cypress basketball court

The Brief Officials say the shooting happened May 12 at a basketball court on Rustic Lake Lane. Bullets struck a home and vehicles nearby. Anyone with information can reach the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables' Office.



Officials with Harris County Precinct 5 are looking to identify teenage boys who were seen on camera pulling out guns at a Cypress basketball court.

Video: Shooting at Cypress basketball court

What we know:

Officials shared video footage of the shooting on Wednesday. They say the incident happened on Monday, May 12, at the Cage basketball court on Rustic Lake Lane.

The incident started with a fight between two boys. Officials say one of the teens in the fight then got a gun and started shooting at the other teen. Camera footage also shows others firing their weapons.

According to the constables' office, no injuries were reported in this shooting, but a nearby home and multiple vehicles were hit by bullets.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this shooting has been identified at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact Precinct 5 officials by doing one of the following:

Email Detective James Curtis at james.curtis@cn5.hctx.net

Send a tip online through the constables' office's crime tip webpage