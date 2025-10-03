Convicted of Harris County murder: Hit-and-run driver sentenced to 50 years for 20-year-old's death

The Brief A jury sentenced Destin Quintero for the 2022 death of Caleb Rickenbacher Quintero was convicted of murder in a 2022 hit-and-run crash. 20-year-old Caleb Rickenbacher was killed.



A jury has sentenced Destin Quintero to 50 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder in a 2022 hit-and-run crash that killed 20-year-old Caleb Rickenbacher.

Fatal Cypress hit-and-run

Destin Quintero 2024 mugshot (Photo: Harris County Pct. 4's Office)

What we know:

Prosecutors said that in November 2022, Quintero, who was 17 at the time, stole an SUV from a hotel parking lot and sped away.

As a deputy tried to stop him, Quintero crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into a vehicle, killing Caleb and injuring his girlfriend.

Investigators said Quintero ran from the scene and was arrested after a two-month investigation.

He was initially charged with failure to stop and render aid, but was later charged with murder and aggravated assault in 2024.

Featured article

‘He took our son’s life'

What they're saying:

After the verdict, Caleb’s parents delivered emotional victim impact statements and showed photos of their only child, describing themselves as "the three musketeers."

His mother called Caleb her "mini-me and best friend," and the family said his life motto was, "It’s only a bad day, not a bad life."

"We are glad the jury saw our son, saw the destructive nature he was killed, and they took the appropriate action to sentence him away. I hope he takes that time while he’s in prison to reflect upon all the heartache he caused to our family and his own family," said Gary Rickenbacher, Caleb’s father.

"He took our son’s life and, if nothing else, he owes his life now to do the right thing. He can’t live Caleb’s life for him, but he can live it for Christ," said Melissa Rickenbacher, Caleb’s mother.

Family gets justice

Prosecutors said the verdict brings the family justice.

"Today is about justice for the family, for the community," said the Harris County District Attorney, Sean Teare.

"One of the things that made this case so tragic is that it could be anybody… We are sick of seeing this in Harris County. We want people to understand the severity of it, and I think the jury understood that too," said Assistant District Attorney, Sepi Zimmer.

"We absolutely believe justice was served, and the citizens of Harris County made sure of that today," said the Chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division, Whitney Rasberry.

Sentence and fine

Dig deeper:

Along with the 50-year sentence, Quintero was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. In court, the judge told Quintero that his "bad choices" brought him there, and urged him to make "righteous choices" moving forward.