Gun found in Cypress Woods HS student's car, school officials say

Parents of Cypress Woods High School students received an announcement Thursday saying a gun was found in a student's car.

According to school officials, a firearm was found in a student's vehicle after a random sweep was conducted of the parking lot.

In the letter to parents, it states:

It is important that you have accurate information about a situation that occurred this morning at Cypress Woods High School. During a random sweep of the school parking lot, a firearm was discovered in a student’s vehicle.

The student was immediately removed from campus. Law enforcement is investigating, and the student will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct.

Identification and intervention of possible threats are key components of CFISD’s Safety and Security Action Plan. We work diligently to maintain a safe school environment for every student and staff member at Cypress Woods High School and are grateful to the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Police Department for taking a layered and proactive approach to student safety.

No one at Cypress Woods High School was reported to be injured.

A separate, but similar incident occurred on Thursday morning at Grand Oaks High School in Conroe ISD. A student was taken into custody for being in possession of a gun, school officials say.

According to a letter to parents from the principal, someone used the district’s app to send an anonymous alert about a student on campus with a gun around 9:20 a.m.

The district’s police department responded to investigate the report and locate the student. The school says additional officers and explosives-sniffing K-9s were dispatched to the location and their own campus administration began investigating as well.

According to the school, a student was located within minutes with a Ruger .380 in his possession. He was taken into custody.