Cy-Fair ISD mother alleges daughter was sexually assaulted by teacher and students

The Brief A Cy-Fair ISD mother alleges her 4-year-old autistic daughter was sexually assaulted by a teacher and two male students in a school restroom, expressing distrust in the district's investigation. Breanna Hubert, the mother, reports conflicting stories from the school regarding the incident and has obtained recordings and footage related to the allegations. Cy-Fair ISD states it has initiated an internal investigation and reported the allegations to law enforcement and Child Protective Services.



A mother in the Cy-Fair Independent School District claims her 4-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by a teacher and two male students in a school restroom. While the district states it is investigating the allegations, the mother expresses distrust in the process.

‘You can understand her clearly’

What they're saying:

Breanna Hubert, the mother of the child, shared that her daughter, who has autism and a speech delay, was able to communicate the incident clearly.

Hubert expressed her devastation and disbelief upon hearing her daughter's account of inappropriate touching by her teacher and classmates.

The child is on an Individualized Education Program (IEP) that requires constant one-on-one attention.

"It’s very hard. Some days, she’s unable to say. So it’s very hard to have her say something that day. It means a lot that she was able to say something because some days, she can’t. She mumbles so you can’t understand, but this day, you can understand her clearly," Hubert said.

Hubert reported conflicting stories from the school district. She mentioned that the assistant principal informed her that the teacher admitted to pulling down her daughter's pants, but later, the teacher denied making such a statement during an investigation.

Hubert has obtained a recording of the teacher's statement and paid for camera footage. Hubert alleges she was told her daughter was found exposed as well as two other male classmates.

"I’m really upset because there are other parents within the school who were never notified. I’ve spoken with other parents," Hubert said.

Hubert added, "I feel like there should be justice for [daughter] and there should be justice for all our kids with disabilities who are unable to speak."

Cy-Fair ISD response

The other side:

Cy-Fair ISD issued a statement saying, "We immediately began investigating when we were made aware of the allegation. In addition to an internal investigation, the allegations were reported to law enforcement and CPS."