Cy-Fair FD: Girl, 3, in critical condition after parents found her in pool

Officials say a three-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was found in a backyard pool by her parents.

According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a drowning in the 8300 block of Waynemer Way on Wednesday.

CFFD officials say crews arrived in under four minutes and found a parent performing CPR on the unresponsive child.

Crews were able to revive the patient, and she was transported to the hospital.

