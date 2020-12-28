CVS begins giving COVID-19 vaccines to Houston-area seniors

CVS Pharmacy is now giving the COVID-19 Vaccine to certain seniors here in Houston. This morning CVS started vaccinating residents and workers in 2,000 Texas long term care facilities.

Those who are among the most vulnerable, our seniors, are now getting the COVID-19 vaccine as CVS Pharmacy begins vaccinating 275,000 already selected nursing home staff and residents here in Texas.

"We’ve received the product in Pfizer approved containers. We will need to replenish the dry ice every so often to keep the stability of the product," explains CVS Health District Leader John Fratamico.

CVS started immunizing in senior facilities in 12 states last week, adding 36 more this week, including the Lone Star state.

"I think that’s a great thing that we can really get out there and make a difference in getting people back to some sort of normalcy once we get these shots out," Fratamico adds. The pharmacy will vaccinate over 4-million people in this first round, then begin preparing for what’s to come.

"We will have the capacity to administer 20 to 25-million shots per month," says Fratamico.

Once CVS gets the green light to give the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public the pharmacy will accept appointments online, through the app, and on a designated 800 number. "It’s not a walk-in process. It’s going to be a very structured appointment-based process".

CVS is also still doing COVID-19 testing, by appointment only of course.