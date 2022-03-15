Customers take down gunman inside of Highland Village RA Sushi: HPD

Customers took down a man who fired a gun inside of RA Sushi in Highland Village on Monday night, police say.

According to witnesses, two customers who helped subdue the suspect happened to be MMA fighters.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a panic alarm at the restaurant in the 3900 block of Westheimer Road. Authorities also received more calls about a shooting in progress.

According to HPD, when officers arrived, they found that a suspect had already been taken into custody by customers at the restaurant.

The Houston Police Department responded to a panic alarm at RA Sushi in Highland Village on March 14, 2022.

Investigators say the suspect had fired one shot into the air near the bar area of the restaurant, and patrons were able to get the gun away from the man.

"Me and my buddy, we ran to the shooter, got him down, strangled him, took the gun from him and then called the police. Police came and got him," Patrick Robinson said. "We fight for a living, so it was just quick instincts."

Police say a few dozen people were in the restaurant at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

According to HPD, the 24-year-old suspect was wanted for failure to appear in court for a criminal mischief misdemeanor.