Cubans take to the streets to protest their government

The people against the oppressive communist regime in Cuba are taking to the streets in droves to protest the government, which they say, has oppressed them for more than 60 years.

"I was waiting for that moment a long time ago. I was born during the Cuban revolution. I am 62-years-old and it seemed impossible. My first reaction was finally the Cuban people are waking up and it is wonderful. That is the most exciting experience that I have experienced in my life," said Eriberto De LaFe who immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba more than 20 years ago.

Many quickly gathered over the weekend in Houston once learning of the courageous efforts by their fellow Cubans overseas.

"On short notice, we were able to put out the word and stuff and we were able to get a couple of thousand people show up," said Adolfo Rodriguez, President of non-profit Casa Cuba Houston. "The Castro Administration already closed down Internet. They already turned off electricity. They cannot communicate. My family members are calling me not knowing what is going on in the island. They say we know something is going on but we cannot communicate."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

"We are claiming for an intervention. Humanitarian or military intervention because there is too much suffering from the Cuban people," said De LaFe.

"We need to do is notify our politicians and tell them this is not a political thing. This is a human right thing. People in Cuba are dying. No food, no medicine, no nothing. Lifting the embargo is not the answer. Lifting the embargo is not going to do anything for the Cuban people. It is going to benefit the government. We need to tell this government they need help. Let’s help them," said Rodriguez.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

President Joe Biden expressed support for the Cuban people, calling on the Cuban government to "hear their people and serve their needs."