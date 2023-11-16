23 injured, 3 critically, in CTA Yellow Line train crash: Chicago fire officials

A CTA Yellow Line train crash near the Howard Station in Rogers Park left at least 23 people injured Thursday morning.

Chicago Fire officials say they were called to a train vs. train collision near the 7500 block of North Paulina Street at 10:39 a.m.

CTA officials say the train actually hit a snow fire plow in the Howard Rail Yard. Fire officials initially reported 50 aboard but later clarified 38 people were on the train when it crashed.

There were 31 passengers and 7 CTA personnel involved. The train was traveling southbound from Skokie.

Three people were critically injured, and 20 others were hospitalized. None of the victims had life-threatening injuries. Officials say 15 others refused medical attention.

Both Yellow and Purple line service were temporarily suspended.

Red Line trains are running with residual delays and congestion due to the crash. CTA says service is resuming, but riders should allow extra time for travel.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker posted on X, formerly Twitter, following the incident.

"My administration is closely monitoring the train derailment on the North Side and will direct any available resources needed. Thank you to the CFD firefighters and first responders on the scene," Pritzker said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said they are aware and monitoring the situation but have not launched an investigation at this time.