Cruz predicts Democrats could force government shutdown ahead of midterms

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The Brief Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday that he believes Democrats will force a government shutdown ahead of the midterm elections. Cruz said Democrats believe a shutdown would give them an advantage by blaming Republicans for disruptions like airport delays. Cruz is calling for a reconciliation bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security.



Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday that he believes Democrats will force a government shutdown ahead of the midterm elections.

The Texas Republican said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that Democrats believe such a shutdown gives them a political advantage.

Cruz claims Democrats will try to use government shutdown as political advantage

What they're saying:

"Last year, right before the election, what did [Chuck] Shumer do? He shut the whole government down," Cruz said. "And the Democrats believe that shutdown helped them politically."

Cruz said Sen. Chuck Schumer was "not a creative guy" and "not hard to predict."

"I will wager $100 that Schumer intends on Oct. 1 to do the same thing, to shut the whole federal government down," Cruz said.

Cruz said Democrats would use the shutdown and possibility of long airport lines and other disruptions to point the finger at Republicans.

"So the Democrats can say, ‘See, the Republicans are in charge. They don't know what they're doing.' This is a political stunt that's coming."

Cruz is calling for a reconciliation bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security.