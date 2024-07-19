CrowdStrike Outage: Texas AG issuing consumer alert warning of potential scams

Texas Attorney Ken Paxton is warning Texans to be aware of potential scams as a result of the CrowdStrike outage that has been reported.

According to a release, Texans should be aware that bad actors can use cybersecurity incidents to take advantage of consumers.

You can follow certain steps to decrease your likelihood of falling prey to a scam that could compromise your personal data privacy and devices.

Those steps include:

• During technology outages, it is important to stay vigilant.

• Be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls, visits, texts, emails, or messages on social media asking about login credentials to your computer. Be particularly suspicious if someone contacts you saying they are from CrowdStrike.

• Immediately change any passwords you might have revealed. If you used the same password for multiple accounts, make sure to change it for each one. You should not use a revealed or compromised password in the future.

• If you believe you might have revealed sensitive information, report it to the appropriate people within the organization, including customer support or the IT division at your company.