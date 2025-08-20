Crosby crash involving train, 18-wheeler; traffic diverted toward Highway 90

The Brief The crash was reported on Crosby-Dayton Road and Ramsey Road. Traffic is being diverted toward Highway 90 for the next few hours. Authorities will provide more information soon.



Traffic in the Crosby area is being diverted due to a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler, according to authorities.

Crosby, TX traffic: Train-car crash

What we know:

Authorities say the crash happened on Crosby Dayton Road and Ramsey Road, near Highway 90 and Runneburg Road.

Eastbound traffic on Crosby Dayton is being directed south on Lindstorm Road toward Highway 90.

Westbound traffic is going onto Runneburg toward Highway 90.

The scene is expected to remain active for two-three hours, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Officials say no known hazards are being released.

What we don't know:

Details about the crash itself are not available at this time. Harris County authorities are expected to provide more information soon.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.