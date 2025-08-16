19-year-old arrested in Crosby stabbing; 17-year-old critically injured, sheriff says

The Brief The victim was allegedly stabbed during a fight at a party. A 19-year-old was taken into Harris County custody for the stabbing. The victim is said to be in serious condition after surgery.



A 19-year-old is in jail and a 17-year-old is in a hospital after a stabbing incident during a party in Crosby, according to authorities.

Harris County crime: Teen stabbed in Crosby

What we know:

The incident happened sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning at a house party on Sundown Meadow Street.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a fight broke out among teenagers at the party, and a 17-year-old was "severely stabbed."

The teen was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Sheriff Gonzalez says the victim has since had surgery, but their condition is still serious.

Following an investigation, 19-year-old Francisco Flores was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Court records say Flores was out on bond for the same charge following an arrest last November.

What we don't know:

Authorities are not naming the victim.

It's not clear what led up to the fight or if anyone else was involved.

What's next:

According to records, Flores will be in court on Monday morning.