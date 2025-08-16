19-year-old arrested in Crosby stabbing; 17-year-old critically injured, sheriff says
CROSBY, Texas - A 19-year-old is in jail and a 17-year-old is in a hospital after a stabbing incident during a party in Crosby, according to authorities.
What we know:
The incident happened sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning at a house party on Sundown Meadow Street.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a fight broke out among teenagers at the party, and a 17-year-old was "severely stabbed."
The teen was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Sheriff Gonzalez says the victim has since had surgery, but their condition is still serious.
Following an investigation, 19-year-old Francisco Flores was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Court records say Flores was out on bond for the same charge following an arrest last November.
What we don't know:
Authorities are not naming the victim.
It's not clear what led up to the fight or if anyone else was involved.
What's next:
According to records, Flores will be in court on Monday morning.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.