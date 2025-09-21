East Harris County: Driver fatally strikes pole in Crosby, officials say
CROSBY, Texas - A driver was pronounced deceased after his vehicle reportedly struck a pole in Crosby overnight.
Harris County: Crosby-Lynchburg crash
What we know:
The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 12400 Crosby Lynchburg Road, near FM 1942.
According to Harris County authorities, a 2012 Dodge Challenger 392 was going south on Crosby Lynchburg "at an unsafe speed" when it lost control.
The vehicle allegedly left the roadway toward southwest, drove into the median, and struck a utility pole.
The driver, who has since been identified as Oscar Pedraza Lopez, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office.