East Harris County: Driver fatally strikes pole in Crosby, officials say

A Dodge Challenger reportedly struck a utility pole on Crosby Lynchburg Road early Sunday. Authorities say the driver lost control of the vehicle while "traveling at an unsafe speed." The Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.



A driver was pronounced deceased after his vehicle reportedly struck a pole in Crosby overnight.

Harris County: Crosby-Lynchburg crash

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 12400 Crosby Lynchburg Road, near FM 1942.

According to Harris County authorities, a 2012 Dodge Challenger 392 was going south on Crosby Lynchburg "at an unsafe speed" when it lost control.

The vehicle allegedly left the roadway toward southwest, drove into the median, and struck a utility pole.

The driver, who has since been identified as Oscar Pedraza Lopez, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time. The incident remains under investigation.