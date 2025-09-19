East Harris County: Motorcyclist dies in Crosby Freeway crash; eastbound lanes closed off

The Brief The crash was reported on eastbound Highway 90 near Sheldon Road. The motorcyclist was the only person involved in the crash, according to the sheriff. All eastbound lanes are closed off at this time.



Highway 90 is closed off in east Harris County as deputies investigate a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

Harris County traffic: Crosby Freeway crash

What we know:

The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes of Crosby Freeway just past Sheldon Road. All eastbound lanes are closed off at this time.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash involved a motorcyclist who has since been pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.