East Harris County: Motorcyclist dies in Crosby Freeway crash; eastbound lanes closed off
SHELDON, Texas - Highway 90 is closed off in east Harris County as deputies investigate a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.
What we know:
The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes of Crosby Freeway just past Sheldon Road. All eastbound lanes are closed off at this time.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash involved a motorcyclist who has since been pronounced deceased.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.