Crosby Elementary empties school after transformer fire, students safe

Crosby Elementary School was emptied of all students and staff on Friday after a transformer caught fire, according to the school district.

Crosby ISD reports the campus was cleared, and all students were walked to the Crosby Middle School gym as power crew response did not allow for normal car rider pickup.

The district released this statement:

"At approximately 7:50am, a transformer caught fire on a pole in the parking lot between Crosby Elementary School and Cougar Stadium. The Crosby Volunteer Fire Department responded immediately and notified the district that students and staff were safe, but that they would need to shut off the electricity and air conditioning to the school building. Campus and district staff followed protocols to escort students from Crosby Elementary School to Crosby Middle School, which are on the same school complex. The students did an excellent job following instructions. Parents were notified to pick up their children at Crosby Middle School. The remaining students are now being bused home. We appreciate district and campus staff working together to ensure a smooth process during the early dismissal."

Crosby ISD states the elementary school is safe, and the power is still on.

Parents and guardians were told they can pick up their students from the middle school gym and must bring their ID. Crosby ISD says they will provide more information about bus transportation.

Deputies are at the school to help direct traffic.