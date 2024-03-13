Crosby crash: Truck crashes into Stellar Bank building

Authorities are on the scene after a truck crashed into a bank building in Crosby on Wednesday.

Details are limited, but the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department said the crash occurred in the 14100 block of FM 2100.

We're told the truck crashed into the Stellar Bank.

(Source: Crosby Volunteer Fire Department)

Authorities stated that all people in the truck were out of the vehicle.

Officials said the Baytown Fire Technical Rescue was requested to assist with shoring building integrity.

No word on any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.