Criminal records sealed, more free services offered at Fresh Start Resource Fair Saturday

"Judges were packing backpacks, ordering supplies, so we're excited to hand them out," said Judge Genesis Draper, Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 12.

Harris County Misdemeanor Court Judges have a lot more to offer than 200 free backpacks Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until noon at 170 Rittenhouse St.

MORE HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

"You literally can talk to someone about the type of benefits you may need. Social welfare benefits, SNAP benefits, all of those things will be available, and the information is there for you," said Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 4.

"We have job training programs there. You can enroll your child in school, you can get identification cards through the Houston Public Library," Draper said. "All kinds of things that prohibit people from taking the next step."

The Fresh Start Resource Fair can even help you seal your criminal record. If you successfully completed probation or had a criminal charge dismissed, it's still there for the world to see.

"Being able to seal your record allows you to not have that one mistake ruin your for the rest of your life," Baldwin said. "You can pick up, start fresh."

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

"We tell everybody, if you have a criminal record, and you want to know does it qualify, we can screen you, and we will tell you if something qualifies. If it doesn't, we will explain why," said assistant public defense attorney Kimberly Ashworth.

"One of the things we noticed last time, that we had a lot of Spanish-speaking individuals that came and needed services, but we didn't have as many Spanish-speaking vendors there to cater to that. So we decided to change things up a bit, so we have more Spanish speakers available," said Judge Draper.

"We consider this a resource mall. Whatever your challenge may be, we have it," said Judge Toria Fitch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 9. "Getting adult education, social welfare programs."

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY COVERAGE

Attorneys will be on hand to answer immigration questions.

"It's not to come and there's going to be ICE or someone to get you," said Baldwin. "This is really about how to go through this process in a legal way."

COVID-19 vaccines for kids six months and older and mental health resources will also be available.

Everything is free.

