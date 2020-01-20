Crime Stoppers of Houston increasing awareness about Human Trafficking

Expand / Collapse search

HOUSTON - Last week Crime Stoppers of Houston highlighted 9 wanted criminals involved in human trafficking.

This Thursday they are hosting an important panel discussion with local experts, in an effort to shine a light on the issue that is often hiding in plain sight.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP to phollek@crimestoppers.org

  • Report a Tip – If you are in immediate danger, please call 911. Contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline directly at 1-888-373-7888 if you have concerns about a potential trafficking situation. If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 713-222-TIPS (8477)
