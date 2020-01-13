Reward offered for arrest of 9 sex trafficking fugitives

Crime Stoppers of Houston is urging the public to keep a close eye out for nine sex trafficking suspects. Warrants were issued Monday for their arrest.

Their crimes, which include trafficking children and compelling prostitution are rampant, according to Houston Police who cited a University of Texas study that showed Texas has 113,000 victims.

"16 is too old; they're getting these babies," said Jamie Lynn Gibson who survived being sex trafficked at 14. "All I can tell the parents is to keep them close by. Teach them. Don't let them talk to strangers."

Crime Stoppers of Houston held a press conference Monday offering up cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of the nine trafficking fugitives.

"Take a good hard look at these wanted fugitives for human trafficking because we know somebody out there knows where they are," said Andy Kahan from Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Kahan went through a slide show, showing images of each suspect, naming them, and listing their crimes.

"Rahsaan Joshua Benton," said Kahan. "He has posted numerous sex ads…compelling prostitution from the victim."

"Otis Calvin Berry," said Kahan. "He forced a 16-year-old female to work as a prostitute. He would often deprive her of food and water if she did not meet her quota."

"Willie James Brumfield,” said Kahan. "He met his victim on Instagram. Again, social media is a key component of traffickers."

"Imani Jean-Marie Cole is wanted for trafficking of persons, compelling prostitution," said Kahan. “She transported a person under the age of 18."

"Mikia Collins is wanted for trafficking of persons, compelling prostitution by force," said Kahan.

"Kourtney Michelle Dean,” said Kahan. "She took thousands of provocative pictures of underage victims and posted them on a site."

"Ashley Espinoza,” said Kahan. "The victim specifically was told in this particular case, 'You're mine now, and you’re going to make a lot of money.’ The victim managed to escape by hiding in a hotel lobby."

"Marquis Dominic Holmes—wanted for trafficking of persons, compelling prostitution by force,” said Kahan. “Holmes forced victims into prostitution. He had a previous conviction of aggravated robbery.”

"Davian Samuel Rollins,” said Kahan. "He choked the victim where it felt like she was going to die."

Anyone with information that can help lead to an arrest of the any of the nine fugitives is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Calls are anonymous. You could be eligible for up to $5,000 in reward money.

Houston Police said they are going aggressively after anyone who buys prostitution.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. As part of the awareness initiative, Crime Stoppers is asking everyone to not only look out for the nine fugitives but also to pay attention to clues that trafficking may be hidden in plain sight.

Crime Stoppers is inviting the community to get involved in these month-long prevention and public awareness activities: