Crime Stoppers of Houston hosts free backpack, school supplies giveaway Tuesday

article

Crime Stoppers of Houston is hosting a free backpack giveaway event on Tuesday to help local students get ready to head back to school.

The 2nd Annual Backpack Distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1 at the Crime Stoppers Headquarters located at 3001 Main St. Houston, TX 77002.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The distribution will be conducted as a drive-thru, and cars should enter the parking lot through the Fannin entrance.

Through the support of many in the community, 2,000 free clear backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to students.

MORE: Texas tax-free weekend for back to school: Sales tax holiday Aug. 11-13

The backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Students must be present.

Parents will also receive a bag with information on back-to-school related safety, situational awareness, bullying, cyber safety, sextortion, fentanyl poisoning prevention plan and more.