Crews respond to gas leak on Schiel Road in NW Harris County

article

Crews are on the scene of a gas leak that has a road shutdown in northwest Harris County.

The gas leak was reported on Schiel Road near Sheffield Park on Tuesday afternoon.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to an official with the Rosehill Fire Department, Harris County Hazmat Units, Centerpoint Gas and Pct. 4 Constables were at the scene.

The official said the gas leak was near three subdivisions and an elementary school, but only one residence has been evacuated.

Schiel Road is currently closed.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP