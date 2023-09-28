Have you seen him? Houston man caught on camera suspected of credit card abuse
HOUSTON - The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is asking for the public's help to find a suspect who broke into car and stole a credit card on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Officials say a deputy from Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the theft call on 21500 block of Cypresswood Drive.
Once authorities arrived, multiple individuals said their credit card was used at nearby business, according to officials.
The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect who broke into a car on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Authorities say deputies were able to get a description of the suspect from a video surveillance from that business.
The constable's office released a picture of the suspect showing he was last seen wearing a beige hat, gray sweater and pants and white shoes.
Officials say the suspect is a Black man, 5'9" tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was reportedly seen on camera driving a white car.
Constable Mark Herman said, "If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement."