Creamy Feta Bruschetta Dip recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary

By
Published  September 20, 2024 7:04am CDT
Creamy Feta Bruschetta Dip recipe

HOUSTON - We have another delicious game day appetizer for you on this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary. We are sharing a creamy feta bruschetta dip! It is sophisticated, yet so easy to make! Your family will love this one.

Ingredients

Whipped Feta

  • 8 oz. block of feta cheese
  • ¾ cup plain greek yogurt
  • Juice of ½ a small lemon
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 clove of garlic, chopped
  • Pinch of salt

Bruschetta

  • 4 roma tomatoes, deseeded and diced
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • Salt & pepper
  • Basil
  • Baguette
  • 1 garlic clove, cut in half

Method:

  1. Place all the whipped feta ingredients into a food processor or blender and mix until it is smooth.
  2. Dice the tomatoes and place in a bowl. Add the minced garlic, olive oil, salt & pepper and chopped basil. Mix until combined.
  3. Slice the baguette on the diagonal.
  4. Drizzle with a little olive oil and rub each piece of bread with the halved garlic clove. Bake until crispy.
  5. Pour the whipped feta into a shallow dish. Add the bruschetta mixture on top and top with extra basil.
  6. Enjoy with the toasted bread!