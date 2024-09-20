Creamy Feta Bruschetta Dip recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - We have another delicious game day appetizer for you on this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary. We are sharing a creamy feta bruschetta dip! It is sophisticated, yet so easy to make! Your family will love this one.
Ingredients
Whipped Feta
- 8 oz. block of feta cheese
- ¾ cup plain greek yogurt
- Juice of ½ a small lemon
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 clove of garlic, chopped
- Pinch of salt
Bruschetta
- 4 roma tomatoes, deseeded and diced
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- ¼ cup olive oil
- Salt & pepper
- Basil
- Baguette
- 1 garlic clove, cut in half
Method:
- Place all the whipped feta ingredients into a food processor or blender and mix until it is smooth.
- Dice the tomatoes and place in a bowl. Add the minced garlic, olive oil, salt & pepper and chopped basil. Mix until combined.
- Slice the baguette on the diagonal.
- Drizzle with a little olive oil and rub each piece of bread with the halved garlic clove. Bake until crispy.
- Pour the whipped feta into a shallow dish. Add the bruschetta mixture on top and top with extra basil.
- Enjoy with the toasted bread!