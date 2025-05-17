Northeast Harris County: Driver dies after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Beltway 8, officials say

The Brief The crash was reported early Saturday on the Beltway feeder road by West Lake Houston Parkway. It's believed speed and alcohol played a part in the crash. The deceased driver was the only person in the vehicle.



Harris County officials are working to identify a man who died after a crash in northeast Harris County early Saturday.

Deadly crash near West Lake Houston Parkway

What we know:

The crash was reported at 12:40 a.m. Saturday near Beltway 8. It happened in the northbound feeder road lanes at West Lake Houston Parkway.

Officials at the scene say a pickup truck crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler.

Witnesses helped the man out of his vehicle. He was then flown to a hospital via Life Flight, and he was later pronounced deceased.

The man was the only person inside the pickup truck. No other injuries have been reported.

The crash is still under investigation, but it's believed that speed and alcohol played a part in the crash.

What we don't know:

The deceased driver has not been identified at this time. Officials say he was possibly a Hispanic man between 25–30 years old.