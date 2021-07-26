Crash involving Ferrari in Galleria area, kills two

Two people are dead after a driver lost control of his Ferrari and crashed into oncoming traffic in the Galleria area, according to Houston police.

Investigators say it happened at 5600 Westheimer Road just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

Sgt. K. Harris and Officer H. Nguyen from the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division say the male driver of a white Ferrari was traveling at a high speed westbound on Westheimer.

They say he lost control of the Ferrari on a curve in the road. That's when he crossed the median, onto oncoming traffic, and crashed into a black Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound.

The female driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 57.

The 44-year-old driver of the Ferrari was transported to Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, where he later died.

The drivers have not been identified as officials await verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD says an investigation into the crash is continuing.