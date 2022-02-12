COVID-19 vaccination drive underway in Alief

article

A COVID-19 vaccination drive in Alief is making sure those who want protection against COVID-19 can get a shot.

On Saturday morning, Congressman Al Green, the City of Houston Health Department, Alief ISD, held the drive.

First doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine were made available to the public free of charge.

The drive was held at the Alief Center for Talent and Development Building, located at 14411 Westheimer Road.

The drive will take place until 1 p.m. on Saturday.