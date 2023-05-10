COVID-19 pandemic era rules, Title 42 ending this week: explainer

Several pandemic-era changes are coming this week, and it might be overwhelming to keep track of it all or how it will affect residents.

For example, this week marks the end of coronavirus restrictions on asylum that have allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants at the southern border, known as Title 42, for the last three years.

The restrictions come from the eponymous title of a 1944 public health law that allows curbs on migration in the name of protecting public health.

Simultaneously, free COVID testing concludes on May 11 when the federal government ends its public health emergency for COVID-19.

After that date, many insurance programs will no longer have to reimburse individuals for up to eight at-home tests a month.

Insurers can also charge copays and related fees for tests at hospitals or doctor's offices. Experts worry that uncertainty about costs could lead people to delay getting tested, the Associated Press reported.

This comes on the heels of The World Health Organization announcing recently that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency, marking a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies worldwide, and killed at least 7 million people worldwide.

WHO said that even though the emergency phase was over, the pandemic hasn't come to an end, noting recent spikes in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The U.N. health agency says that thousands of people are still dying from the virus every week.

"It’s with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "That does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat."

