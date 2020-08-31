COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in Houston

A new trend in Houston as Coronavirus COVID-19 number appears to be going in the right direction.

“It’s good news but it’s not time to stop,” said Dr. David Persse from Houston’s Health Department. “We need to keep going.”

On Monday, the Texas Medical Center (TMC) reported 100 new COVID-19 patients. In comparison, TMC reported roughly 450 new Coronavirus patients on July 5th, their all-time single-day high.

“These masks do work,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “People have been engaging in social distancing, washing their hands, using the sanitizers. Those things have worked and I want to thank Houstonians and businesses for cooperating with us.”

The City of Houston’s positivity rate has also dropped. On Monday, the Houston Health Department reported a 7.8% COVID-19 positivity rate. In comparison, the positivity rate in Houston was 20% on July 31st.

“The goal close to a month ago was for us to be at 5% or below by the end of August,” said Mayor Turner. “We didn’t quite make that, but we are 7.8%. So, we are showing progress.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued a new recommendation, saying people only need to be tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms. However, Houston city officials disagree with this message.

“When you get tested, you learn and have the power to protect your family,” said Dr. Persse. “We strongly encourage folks to go ahead and do that.”

“It is important for you to get tested, and to know your status,” said Mayor Turner.

Overall, COVID-19 numbers in Houston are now trending in the right direction.

“This virus has not gone away and it’s not going to go away,” said Dr. Persse. “Once we reach a point where we have some sort of control, we need to maintain that control, or it will take the control again.”