COVID-19 forces dozens of area bars to close for good 

For years, Daddy O's was the place to be in Pasadena.



The bar, which featured live acts and dancing, was Bernard Lozano's father's dream.



After spending years in the Navy, the Veteran made his dad's dream came true.



"He was a Vietnam vet, this was something he wanted to do," Lozano said. "Unfortunately he passed away around the time frame I came home."



The first two months of 2020 were good for Daddy O's.



But when Governor Abbott shuttered bars back in March it was the beginning of the end for Lozano.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott orders Texas bars to close, restaurants to scale back to 50% capacity



"He allowed people to open up to 25 percent, people were scared to get out, it wasn't even worth it for me to open my doors because I was spending more than I made," he said.



Now Daddy O's is an empty shell and everything is gone.



Lozano had 11 employees at the bar.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



He also owns a restaurant and bar in Pasadena but says business there is slow and the future is uncertain.



"I feel horrible I gave my blood sweat and tears," said Lozano. "Everything I saved, I put into this place and all that's gone."