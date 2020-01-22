Court date for Maleah Davis’ accused killer reset for April 1

The family of Maleah Davis, the 4-year-old whose body was found last May, showed solidarity for her at criminal court on Wednesday.

Derion Vence, the only person charged in her death, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Instead, the appearance was reset again, this time for April 1.

Vence is charged with felony injury to a child and tampering with a corpse.

Maleah's relatives wore shirts with a photoshopped image of Maleah's mother Brittany Bowens in a jail uniform. She has not been charged in the case.

A birthday vigil for Maleah is schedule at Houston City Hall for February 6 at 7 p.m.

