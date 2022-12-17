article

What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.

Preliminary details from officials are that an unidentified man and woman, believed to be dating, were meeting an unknown man to buy some Jordan shoes. It’s unclear how everything escalated, but deputies said the couple was shot.

Responding officers rushed them both to an area hospital. It's unclear how many times they were shot, but officers said the man was hit in the chest and leg, while the woman was shot in the chest.

At last check, we were told the woman was stable, but her partner was in serious condition.

No description was given on the shooter, and it’s unclear if he took anything from the couple, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.