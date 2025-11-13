WATCH: Couple rescues sea turtle trapped on Texas coast

The Brief A Texas couple rescued a sea turtle trapped between rocks, capturing the moment on video. The wife realized the turtle was alive and helped free it before her husband returned it safely to the water.



A Texas couple came to the rescue of a sea turtle they found trapped between some rocks on the coast of Port Aransas.

Watch the video above to see the rescue.

Trapped sea turtle rescued

What we know:

The footage was filmed by Adan Barajas, and shows his wife spotting what she believed to be a dead sea turtle. She quickly realizes it’s alive and in need of a helping hand.

As Barajas cheers on her efforts, his wife manages to grab the sea critter, before he brings it back to the water.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Sea turtle rescue

What to do if you find a sea turtle

What you can do:

While the couple's efforts saved the life of this sea turtle, there are proper steps to take when encountering wildlife in need of help. This is especially true when it comes to species at risk of endangerment or extinction, like many types of sea turtle.

Any time you find a wild animal that you think may need assistance, reach out to either a state resource, like Texas Parks and Wildlife, or, if more applicable, a local resource like a humane society or animal control. They'll be able to give you advice on how to help the animal, or will send a professional to properly care for the animal.

Sea turtles in particular are protected by state and federal regulations. You should never touch or handle one you find in the wild. If you find yourself in a position on a Texas coast like the one in the video above, reach out to Sea Turtle, Inc. Their emergency hotline is (956) 243-4361.