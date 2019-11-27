Couple charged with animal cruelty for allegedly dragging horse behind a pickup truck

A Colorado couple was charged with animal cruelty after a video surfaced on social media that showed a horse being dragged behind a truck in the snow.

John Saldate, 59, and his wife Amber Saldate, 33, were each charged with one count of animal cruelty, according to FOX affiliate FOX 31 Denver.

In the video, a horse is tied to the back of a silver pickup truck. The vehicle begins to move forward and the horse tries to fight but ends up being dragged forward down a snowy road.

The incident was caught on video and shared on social media, resulting in public outcry, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

The district attorney’s office said the horse was seized by local authorities and is safe.

The couple is scheduled to appear in court in late January, according to FOX 31 Denver.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.