David Berry, the County Administrator for Harris County, submitted a letter to county commissioners on Thursday announcing his resignation.

According to the letter, Berry stated that he was recently approached with an offer to serve as a senior executive for a renewable energy company.

"After careful deliberation, I have decided to accept the opportunity. As a result, I will be leaving my post as Harris County Administrator," Berry said in the letter.

He added in the letter, "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve you and the residents of Harris County. I believe our County has made great progress toward being a more effective, transparent, accountable, and equitable government. From standing up a nationally-recognized American Rescue Plan Program, to securing unprecedented funding for the Flood Control District, to passing the 2022 bond program - among many other accomplishments - I am proud to have supported your efforts. I am also proud to have supported all the incredible public servants who work at Harris County."

Berry added in his letter that prior to coming to work at Harris County in 2020, his career had been in renewable energy and had intended to return to the field at some point.

Berry will continue working for the County until May 19, or any other date that best supports the transition, he said.