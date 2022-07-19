Country singer Dale Watson's van, guitar stolen from Galleria parking lot

Country music singer and songwriter Dale Watson is looking for his signature guitar.

According to the artist, his group’s van was stolen from the parking lot outside Christie’s Seafood in the Galleria area. Watson says he had been eating dinner at the restaurant Saturday evening when someone took their van.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

"I do not think this was a targeted robbery," said Watson. "It happened at Westheimer and Richmond. The area is not the least crime area."

Watson’s sentimental guitar is covered in coins that he collected from all across the world.

"I had all these coins from all over the world, and they were going to be useless - the German Deutsche Mark, the French franc, the Italian lira - all these different coins and I just couldn’t throw them away," said Watson. "To me, it’s sentimental and reminds me of where I’ve been."

MORE GALLERIA NEWS

The stolen van was recovered, however, the contents from inside are still missing.

Watson estimates there was roughly $14,000 worth of gear inside the van including a suitcase, stage clothes, cash, musical equipment, and the guitar. Watson says he has performed with the guitar for 30 years.

"[The guitar] is like a part of me," said Watson. "It’s really strange to play a show without it. You can’t just buy one in a store somewhere. They’re custom-built for you. That guitar has been with me through thick and thin. I’ve written lots of songs with that guitar. It’s pretty special. I hope I get it back."

LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

Authorities are looking over surveillance video from nearby businesses to identify possible suspects. If you have any information, or if you see the guitar for sale, you’re urged to call police.

"Thank you, Houston," said Watson. "Help me out."